West Ham United v Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez and Manuel Pellegrini are both former Real Madrid managers

TEAM NEWS

West Ham forward Marko Arnautovic is available after illness, and defenders Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku are also fit again.

Javier Hernandez is one of the players poised to return after being rested in midweek but Fabian Balbuena is not ready to return from a knee injury.

Newcastle have no new reported injury problems ahead of their trip to London.

Goalkeeper Rob Elliot and defender Ciaran Clark remain sidelined with respective back and knee injuries.

Midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has requested to play with the reserves on Friday night in a bid to improve his match fitness while he battles to regain his place.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: Things have changed quite significantly for these two clubs in just the last six weeks. On the day West Ham beat Arsenal to move up to a season-equalling high of ninth in the table, Newcastle lost at Chelsea to slip into the bottom three.

Now they meet with the Magpies fresh from a fourth victory in six, with the Hammers having accumulated just five points in that time, a period in which they were also knocked out of the FA Cup by lowly AFC Wimbledon.

The hosts can at least boast an unbeaten start to 2019 at the London Stadium, a potentially decisive factor against opponents who, despite their gathering momentum, are yet to win away in the league this year.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini: "We have had less than 72 hours to prepare [for this game]. We made some changes against City to have some players fresh for tomorrow.

"The problem is not when you have too many players, it's when you don't. We have four strikers fit, we have wingers too and we are prepared for the last part of the season."

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez: "My message to the players, and everyone, is that we still have a lot of work to do. We have to approach every game with the same idea we had from day one.

"The next game is the most important and if we can get to 38 or 40 points, we can enjoy it a bit more if possible."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

West Ham are looking a much better side than they were at the start of the season but Newcastle are flying at the moment, with four wins and a draw in their past six league matches.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v sprinter Dina Asher-Smith

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham won 3-0 earlier this season and are looking to complete a league double over Newcastle for the first time since the 1998-99 season.

West Ham United

West Ham are unbeaten in four league games at home (W2, D2). They have yet to go five without defeat at London Stadium.

However, the Hammers have kept only two clean sheets at home this season - only Fulham have a worse record.

Manuel Pellegrini's side have earned just five points from their past six league matches.

West Ham's eight-goal leading Premier League scorer Felipe Anderson has failed to score in his last nine league games.

Former Newcastle player Andy Carroll has never scored a Premier League goal against the Magpies in nine matches.

Newcastle United