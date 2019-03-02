Dunfermline Athletic v Queen of the South
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 40Scully
- 2Williamson
- 14Devine
- 6Ashcroft
- 28Craigen
- 8Beadling
- 7Higginbotham
- 35Blair
- 17Thomson
- 11Connolly
- 12Anderson
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 5Durnan
- 10Longridge
- 20Gill
- 23Smith
- 26Todd
- 36Muirhead
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 5Brownlie
- 4Fordyce
- 3Marshall
- 2Mercer
- 6Doyle
- 21Wilson
- 8Jacobs
- 9Aird
- 25Dykes
- 11Dobbie
Substitutes
- 7Stirling
- 12McGrath
- 17Murray
- 20Leighfield
- 30Maguire
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Match report to follow.