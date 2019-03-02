Scottish Championship
Dunfermline15:00Queen of Sth
Venue: East End Park, Scotland

Dunfermline Athletic v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 40Scully
  • 2Williamson
  • 14Devine
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 28Craigen
  • 8Beadling
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 35Blair
  • 17Thomson
  • 11Connolly
  • 12Anderson

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 5Durnan
  • 10Longridge
  • 20Gill
  • 23Smith
  • 26Todd
  • 36Muirhead

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 5Brownlie
  • 4Fordyce
  • 3Marshall
  • 2Mercer
  • 6Doyle
  • 21Wilson
  • 8Jacobs
  • 9Aird
  • 25Dykes
  • 11Dobbie

Substitutes

  • 7Stirling
  • 12McGrath
  • 17Murray
  • 20Leighfield
  • 30Maguire
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County25156446252151
2Dundee Utd2613763632446
3Ayr26127742261643
4Inverness CT2681263430436
5Dunfermline2697102830-234
6Morton2781092734-734
7Queen of Sth2679103532330
8Falkirk2668122737-1026
9Alloa2668122740-1326
10Partick Thistle2674152743-1625
