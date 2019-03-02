Scottish League One
Forfar15:00East Fife
Venue: Station Park

Forfar Athletic v East Fife

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath26186255243160
2Raith Rovers26128656342244
3Forfar2613493738-143
4East Fife2412394036439
5Montrose26105113541-635
6Airdrieonians2694133536-131
7Dumbarton2677124247-528
8Stranraer2577113038-828
9Brechin2474133042-1225
10Stenhousemuir2572162549-2423
