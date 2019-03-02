Stenhousemuir v Brechin City
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|26
|18
|6
|2
|55
|24
|31
|60
|2
|Raith Rovers
|26
|12
|8
|6
|56
|34
|22
|44
|3
|Forfar
|26
|13
|4
|9
|37
|38
|-1
|43
|4
|East Fife
|24
|12
|3
|9
|40
|36
|4
|39
|5
|Montrose
|26
|10
|5
|11
|35
|41
|-6
|35
|6
|Airdrieonians
|26
|9
|4
|13
|35
|36
|-1
|31
|7
|Dumbarton
|26
|7
|7
|12
|42
|47
|-5
|28
|8
|Stranraer
|25
|7
|7
|11
|30
|38
|-8
|28
|9
|Brechin
|24
|7
|4
|13
|30
|42
|-12
|25
|10
|Stenhousemuir
|25
|7
|2
|16
|25
|49
|-24
|23