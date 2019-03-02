Scottish League Two
Clyde15:00Edinburgh City
Venue: Broadwood Stadium, Scotland

Clyde v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 5Rumsby
  • 4Lang
  • 3McNiff
  • 8McStay
  • 10Rankin
  • 6Grant
  • 11Lamont
  • 9Goodwillie
  • 7Duffie

Substitutes

  • 12Stewart
  • 14Lyon
  • 15Banks
  • 17Boyle
  • 18Love
  • 21Hughes

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 2Thomson
  • 5Balatoni
  • 22Henderson
  • 3McIntyre
  • 19Shepherd
  • 6Laird
  • 4Black
  • 11Taylor
  • 8Walker
  • 9Henderson

Substitutes

  • 7Smith
  • 14Rodger
  • 15Donaldson
  • 20Watson
  • 21Morton
  • 23Diver
  • 25Breen
Referee:
Lloyd Wilson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead25183448183057
2Edinburgh City25174447173055
3Clyde25165441202153
4Annan Athletic26135846291744
5Elgin25113114349-636
6Stirling26104123535034
7Cowdenbeath2585123131029
8Queen's Park2569102834-627
9Berwick2442182264-4214
10Albion2614211761-447
