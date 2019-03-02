Scottish League Two
Peterhead0Elgin0

Peterhead v Elgin City

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 7Stevenson
  • 2Brown
  • 5Dunlop
  • 3Boyle
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Brown
  • 33Gibson
  • 99Lyle
  • 18Dow
  • 9McAllister

Substitutes

  • 4Eadie
  • 10Leitch
  • 11Willis
  • 15Willox
  • 16Home
  • 17MacDonald
  • 21Henderson

Elgin

  • 21Gourlay
  • 15Wilson
  • 4McHardy
  • 14Bronsky
  • 3Lowdon
  • 17Maciver
  • 6McGovern
  • 7Omar
  • 10Roberts
  • 9McLeish
  • 18Morrison

Substitutes

  • 1Watson
  • 2Cooper
  • 11Sutherland
  • 16Wilson
  • 20Hay
  • 22McGowan
  • 25Loveland
Referee:
Colin Steven

Live Text

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead25183448183057
2Edinburgh City25174447173055
3Clyde25165441202153
4Annan Athletic26135846291744
5Elgin25113114349-636
6Stirling26104123535034
7Cowdenbeath2585123131029
8Queen's Park2569102834-627
9Berwick2442182264-4214
10Albion2614211761-447
