What happened in the Premier League? Tottenham's title hopes suffer setback

Burnley are unbeaten in their last eight Premier League games, winning five of them

Tottenham's Premier League title hopes suffered a setback with a 2-1 defeat at Burnley, bottom club Huddersfield Town were nudged closer to relegation by a 2-0 loss at Newcastle, and Bournemouth were held to a 1-1 draw by Wolves.

Spurs striker Harry Kane marked his return from injury by cancelling out Chris Woods' header before Ashley Barnes scored an 83rd minute winner for the Clarets.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, unhappy with the performance of the officials, confronted referee Mike Dean on the pitch after the final whistle following a defeat that left his third-placed team five points behind Manchester City and Liverpool.

Second-placed Liverpool, who are level on points with City, will pull three points clear at the top with 11 games remaining if they win at Manchester United on Sunday (14:05 GMT).

Second-half goals by Salomon Rondon and Ayoze Perez earned Newcastle a third win in five top-flight games against 10-man Huddersfield.

The visitors played with 10 men for 70 minutes after captain Tommy Smith was sent off after 20 minutes for a challenge on Miguel Almiron.

While Huddersfield are 14 points from safety with 11 games to play, Newcastle are four points clear of the bottom three.

Referee Roger East awarded three penalties in the game between Bournemouth and Wolves, which ended all square.

Joshua King fired the Cherries into the lead from the spot after East adjudged Joao Moutinho's challenge to be illegal.

Wolves equalised through Raul Jimenez's penalty after a handball before King wasted a chance to restore Bournemouth's lead after missing the game's third penalty for a foul on Ryan Fraser.

Wolves are level on points with seventh-placed Watford, while Bournemouth move above Everton into 10th.