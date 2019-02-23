League One: Arbroath come from behind twice to seal 3-2 win over Airdrieonians

A Bobby Linn hat-trick sealed Arbroath a 3-2 win over Airdrieonians

Arbroath had to come from behind twice to beat Airdrieonians 3-2, maintaining their 16-point lead at the top of League One.

Second-placed Raith Rovers kept pace after a 4-1 win over Montrose.

Forfar remain level on points with the them after a narrow win over bottom side Stenhousemuir.

Despite a spirited comeback from 3-0 down at Dumbarton, East Fife lost 4-3, while Stranraer leapfrogged opponents Brechin to eighth with a 2-1 away win.

Dale Carrick netted just before the half-hour mark to hand the visitors the lead before Linn picked out the top corner from a free-kick to equalise at the break.

Carrick set up Darryl Duffy to put Airdrie in front for the second time seven minutes into the second half, only for Linn to strike two penalties in quick succession to seal the points.

Kevin Nisbet netted his 20th goal of the season after converting an early penalty as second-placed Raith Rovers eased to victory at Stark's Park.

Euan Murray's header doubled Raith's lead before second-half efforts from Liam Buchanan and Craig McGuffie - either side of a Terry Masson consolation - sealed the victory, ending a run of four games without a win.

Jamie Bain and John Baird put the hosts ahead before Greg Hurst pulled one back as Forfar edged out Stenhousemuir.

Struggling Stranraer recorded their first win this year courtesy of goals from Euan Smith and Jamie Hamill outweighing Innes Cameron's quick leveller.

Brechin midfielder and former Stranraer man Craig Thomson was sent off for a second bookable offence late on.

Kilmarnock loanee Dom Thomas netted a hat-trick as Dumbarton held on for a narrow 4-3 victory at 10-man East Fife to move up a spot to seventh.

Thomas was on target with a first-half brace as Dumbarton took a 3-0 lead as his first two efforts sandwiched Calum Gallagher's 36th-minute strike.

Patrick Slattery pulled one back for East Fife 10 minutes after the break and Kevin Smith headed a second as they fought back in the second half.

But the former Motherwell man completed his hat-trick just after the hour, moments before Anton Dowds replied, with the hosts losing Chris Kane to a straight red card after 77 minutes.