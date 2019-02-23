Celtic: Scottish champions will 'push reset button' after European exit - Callum McGregor

Valenica knocked Celtic out of the Europa League in Spain on Thursday evening

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Motherwell Venue: Celtic Park Date: Sunday, 24 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Scotland, live text updates on BBC Sport website

Celtic will "push the reset button" as they bid to bounce back from their Europa League exit with Sunday's visit of Motherwell, says Callum McGregor.

Valencia brought the Scottish champions' continental venture to an end on Thursday evening.

Brendan Rodgers' side have an eight-point lead at the Scottish Premiership summit and have won all eight domestic matches in 2019 without conceding.

"We know exactly what we're trying to do," said McGregor.

"Over the last couple of seasons we've been really strong at that. It's a case of coming back in, regrouping, seeing what we've got and then we push the reset button and we go from now 'til the end of the season."

Celtic, who remain on track to secure a third straight domestic treble, were held to a 1-1 draw by Motherwell in their first match of the season in December, but eased past the Lanarkshire outfit 3-0 two weeks later.

"It will be a tough test for us again," added McGregor. "Motherwell always come and make it difficult. We'll need to use our home advantage.

"They've got a lot of young guys in good form. The confidence is high so we need to be ready for it as well."

After a slow start to the season, Stephen Robinson's men have won their last six league games, with teenage pair Jake Hastie and David Turnbull and 20-year-old Allan Campbell at the forefront of their success.

The trio have either scored or assisted Motherwell's last 10 goals.

"We're going to give it a go. What have we got to lose?" said Robinson.

"Sometimes when you're older and wiser you play with a little bit or trepidation and fear. There's none of that with the younger boys. They go and play. They go and try and take people on."