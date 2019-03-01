Fulham v Chelsea

Fulham caretaker manager Scott Parker is a former club captain and made 128 appearances for the Cottagers

TEAM NEWS

Fulham forward Andre Schurrle, who scored a hat-trick for Chelsea at Craven Cottage in 2014, is a doubt to face his former club due to illness.

Long-term absentees Alfie Mawson and Marcus Bettinelli remain out.

Head coach Maurizio Sarri says Chelsea have no injury concerns, with Kepa in contention to replace Willy Caballero in goal.

Defender Davide Zappacosta is available to make a first appearance since 18 February following illness.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: So Claudio Ranieri was the reluctant winner of the race to be the first Italian manager sacked by a west London club this season - at times it looked like a close run thing.

Fulham fans turned on Ranieri during Wednesday's defeat at Southampton, and inaction from the Khan ownership was no longer an option; Scott Parker takes over for now.

For 18 months Parker was something of a fringe player at Chelsea - think somewhere between Ross Barkley and Danny Drinkwater. Imagine the pressure he would heap on Maurizio Sarri should he somehow conjure a win for Fulham.

That's not likely, however. The last time any side failed to score at least twice in a game against Fulham it was still 2018, and that team was Huddersfield. Say no more.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Fulham caretaker manager Scott Parker: "It's mixed emotions, what with sitting where we are in the league and Claudio losing his job.

"But the flip-side is one of excitement. I appreciate the opportunity and I'm really looking forward to it.

"It's definitely an audition. On a personal note this is something I started working towards seven years ago when I was a Spurs player.

"I've got an ambition to be a manager. My main focus at this moment in time is getting the team together, finding some stability."

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri: "The Kepa situation now is closed. Kepa is our first [choice] goalkeeper.

"But we are very happy for Willy [Caballero], because now we know very well he's able to play also in a very difficult match.

"I'm sure in one of the next two matches Kepa will be on the pitch."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I don't think the change of manager will make much difference to the outcome on Sunday, simply because Chelsea are a better team.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This is the 50th top-flight fixture between Fulham and Chelsea. The Cottagers have won only three of the previous 49 (D16, L30).

Fulham's current run of 17 games without victory versus Chelsea is their longest top-flight winless streak against any opponent.

Fulham

Fulham have lost seven of their past eight Premier League games, conceding at least twice in every match.

Their four league victories this season all came at home against teams in the bottom six prior to this weekend: Burnley, Southampton, Huddersfield and Brighton & Hove Albion.

They have lost all nine of their Premier League London derby matches this season, and could become the first team in top-flight history to lose 10 such matches in one campaign.

The last time the the Cottagers hosted Chelsea in the Premier League, Fulham forward Andre Schurrle scored a hat-trick for the away side in a 3-1 victory.

Chelsea