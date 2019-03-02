Scottish Cup - Quarter-final
Aberdeen13:30Rangers
Venue: Pittodrie Stadium

Aberdeen v Rangers

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Aberdeen have beaten Rangers twice in all competitions this season but lost the most recent encounter between the sides last month.
  • There have been 10 goals in four games between the Dons and the Ibrox side so far this term.
  • Aberdeen top scorer Sam Cosgrove and Rangers counterpart Alfredo Morelos have scored 45 goals between them this season, with Morelos on 28.
  • Rangers last lost at Pittodrie in September 2016.
  • Aberdeen have reached the Scottish Cup semi-finals three times under manager Derek McInnes while Rangers have appeared in the last four in the past three campaigns.

