Bolton Wanderers owner agrees deal to sell club

In January, Bolton owner Ken Anderson admitted that the club "needs someone with greater financial resources than I have"

Bolton Wanderers says an "agreement in principle" has been reached for owner Ken Anderson to sell the club.

Anderson owns 94.5% of club through his Inner Circle company and said in January that he was "doing his utmost" to find a buyer amid fan protests.

The Championship side are scheduled to appear in the High Court on 20 March after being issued with a winding-up petition by HM Revenue & Customs.

"A period of due diligence has now begun," said a Bolton statement.

"Once this process has been completed and the requirements of the EFL have been satisfied a further announcement will be made to supporters."

Bolton were beaten 2-1 by Leeds United on Saturday which left them second-from-bottom of the Championship and four points from safety.