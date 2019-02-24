Pep Guardiola: Fernandinho and Aymeric Laporte injured in League Cup win

Fernandinho, 33, has played 35 times for City this season

Pep Guardiola had mixed feelings after his side's Carabao Cup win, saying that Manchester City "will miss a lot of important players for a few weeks".

City picked up their first trophy of the season with a penalty shootout win over Chelsea but lost Aymeric Laporte and Fernandinho during the game.

"Being in four competitions is so demanding, so tough, we don't know where we're going to arrive," he said.

"Fernandinho and Laporte will be some weeks out."

France defender Laporte was replaced at half-time by club captain Vincent Kompany, while Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho limped off just before the start of extra time to be replaced by Danilo.

City's manic March 27 February: West Ham (h, Premier League) 12 March: Schalke (h, Champions League) 2 March: Bournemouth (a, Premier League) 16 March: Swansea (a, FA Cup) 9 March: Watford (h, Premier League) 30 March: Fulham (a, Premier League)

Centre-back John Stones and left-back Benjamin Mendy are still out, leaving City short of defensive cover. Fernandinho played at centre-back against Schalke midweek, while Laporte has also covered at left-back recently.

City play West Ham on Wednesday, and to add to their troubles centre-back Nicolas Otamendi is suspended for the second leg against Schalke on 12 March.

"Winning this game is good for the enthusiasm for the next games," Guardiola, who won 14 honours in four years at Barcelona, said.

"But we are going to suffer for the next competitions, especially in the Champions League and Premier League,

"But the win is important for the mood - 'OK, guys, we have two titles already in our basket, the Community Shield and today'.

"Winning the game is important for the enthusiasm for the next game, but this competition is demanding a lot.

"I'm not going to compare. What we did in Barcelona is unique. This is new players, new club. Now we will see how far we can go."