Ismaily draw first match after Champions League reinstatement

Cameroonian referee Sidi Alioum and assistants escorted from the pitch during crowd trouble at the African Champions League match between Ismaily and Club Africain on 18 January

Ismaily SC conceded a late own goal as they were held 1-1 at home by CS Constantine of Algeria on their return to Champions League action.

The Egyptian side had previously been disqualified by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) after crowd trouble brought an early end to their Group C match with Tunisia's Club Africain in January.

The match was called off in stoppage time after water bottles and stones were thrown at an assistant referee and Africain players.

Club Africain were leading 2-1 and both teams and officials had to be protected as they left the pitch. The away side were later awarded a 3-0 victory.

But Ismaily were reinstated earlier in February after a successful appeal to Caf.

In a dramatic return to the competition, Emad Hamdy put the ball into his own net in the fourth minute of stoppage time after Namibian Benson Shilongo had put Ismaily ahead on 69 minutes.

The game was played behind closed doors in Alexandria and the result is a significant blow to Ismaily's hopes of reaching the next round of the Champions League.

With three matches left to play, they now trail joint leaders Constantine and TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo by six points in Group C.