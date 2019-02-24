Bologna 0-1 Juventus: Paulo Dybala scores as Serie A champions win

Paulo Dybala has scored more Champions League goals this season (five) than Serie A ones (four)

Unbeaten Serie A leaders Juventus needed a goal from substitute Paulo Dybala to beat Bologna.

The Turin side, who have won the past seven titles, are 16 points above second-placed Napoli, who visit Parma at 17:00 GMT.

Dybala converted from close range after Blaise Matuidi's cross was not cleared properly.

Nicola Sansone almost equalised in injury time, but keeper Mattia Perin tipped his 20-yard shot on the post.

Bologna, who are in the relegation zone, were unfortunate to lose, managing 18 shots to Juventus' six.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who forced a save from Lukasz Skorupski in the closing moments, failed to score in a Serie A away match for the first time since 1 September 2018.

He had scored in his past nine, one short of Giuseppe Signori's Serie A record, set between May 1992 and February 1993.