Match ends, Bologna 0, Juventus 1.
Bologna 0-1 Juventus: Paulo Dybala scores as Serie A champions win
-
- From the section European Football
Unbeaten Serie A leaders Juventus needed a goal from substitute Paulo Dybala to beat Bologna.
The Turin side, who have won the past seven titles, are 16 points above second-placed Napoli, who visit Parma at 17:00 GMT.
Dybala converted from close range after Blaise Matuidi's cross was not cleared properly.
Nicola Sansone almost equalised in injury time, but keeper Mattia Perin tipped his 20-yard shot on the post.
Bologna, who are in the relegation zone, were unfortunate to lose, managing 18 shots to Juventus' six.
Cristiano Ronaldo, who forced a save from Lukasz Skorupski in the closing moments, failed to score in a Serie A away match for the first time since 1 September 2018.
He had scored in his past nine, one short of Giuseppe Signori's Serie A record, set between May 1992 and February 1993.
Line-ups
Bologna
- 28Skorupski
- 15Mbaye
- 23Larangeira
- 18Helander
- 35Dijks
- 16PoliSubstituted forDonsahat 78'minutes
- 5PulgarBooked at 6minsSubstituted forFalcinelliat 85'minutes
- 20EderaSubstituted forOrsoliniat 52'minutes
- 21Soriano
- 10SansoneBooked at 74mins
- 9Santander
Substitutes
- 1Da Costa
- 3González
- 4Silveira Neves Vojnovic
- 6Paz
- 7Orsolini
- 8Nagy
- 11Krejci
- 17Donsah
- 31Dzemaili
- 32Svanberg
- 33Calabresi
- 91Falcinelli
Juventus
- 22Perin
- 2De Sciglio
- 19Bonucci
- 24Rugani
- 12Lobo SilvaSubstituted forDybalaat 59'minutes
- 33BernardeschiSubstituted forChielliniat 87'minutes
- 30BentancurBooked at 16mins
- 14MatuidiSubstituted forPjanicat 78'minutes
- 20Cavaco CanceloBooked at 90mins
- 17Mandzukic
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 3Chiellini
- 4Cáceres
- 5Pjanic
- 10Dybala
- 15Barzagli
- 18Kean
- 21Pinsoglio
- 37Spinazzola
- Referee:
- Gianpaolo Calvarese
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away17
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bologna 0, Juventus 1.
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna).
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Lukasz Skorupski.
Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
Corner, Bologna. Conceded by Rodrigo Bentancur.
Booking
João Cancelo (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by João Cancelo (Juventus).
Attempt saved. Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Nicola Sansone (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Diego Falcinelli (Bologna).
Attempt saved. Mitchell Dijks (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Godfred Donsah.
Offside, Juventus. Rodrigo Bentancur tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Giorgio Chiellini replaces Federico Bernardeschi.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Roberto Soriano (Bologna) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Federico Santander (Bologna) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Riccardo Orsolini with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Diego Falcinelli replaces Erick Pulgar.
Foul by Paulo Dybala (Juventus).
Nicola Sansone (Bologna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Danilo (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Federico Santander (Bologna).
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Danilo (Bologna).
Foul by Daniele Rugani (Juventus).
Federico Santander (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Bologna. Godfred Donsah replaces Andrea Poli.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Miralem Pjanic replaces Blaise Matuidi.
Foul by Daniele Rugani (Juventus).
Federico Santander (Bologna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Riccardo Orsolini (Bologna).
Booking
Nicola Sansone (Bologna) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Nicola Sansone (Bologna).
Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Cristiano Ronaldo with a cross.