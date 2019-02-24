Man Utd 0-0 Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp admits missed opportunity

This was the first 0-0 league draw at Old Trafford between Manchester United and Liverpool since 1991

Jurgen Klopp felt his side missed a big opportunity to go three points clear at the top of the Premier League as they were held to a goalless draw by an injury-hit Manchester United.

United were forced to replace three players before the break but frustrated an under-par visiting side.

The point takes Liverpool one point clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

"On days when United are beatable you have to do it," Klopp told Sky Sports.

More to follow.