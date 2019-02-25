Leipzig held at home by Julian Nagelsmann's Hoffenheim

Match ends, RB Leipzig 1, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1.
Hoffenheim manager Julian Nagelsmann watched his side earn a 1-1 draw to prevent hosts RB Leipzig - the club he is taking over in the summer - from going third in the German Bundesliga.
Former Leicester striker Andrej Kramaric put the visitors ahead in the first half, tapping in his 10th goal of the season.
But Leipzig's Willi Orban earned a late equaliser when he stretched to poke in a low cross.
Victory would have moved Leipzig above Borussia Monchengladbach into third position and further consolidated their place in the race for automatic Champions League qualification.
It was the final time that Nagelsmann, 31, will face his future employers before switching at the end of the season.
His appointment as the full-time successor to Ralph Hasenhuttl, who is now in charge of Premier League side Southampton, was announced in June.
Sporting director Ralf Rangnick has been in interim charge this season, winning 12 and drawing six of their 23 Bundesliga games so far to leave Leipzig well placed to finish in the top four.
Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 1, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1.
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Tyler Adams.
Attempt blocked. Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Nico Schulz with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Konrad Laimer with a cross.
Corner, RB Leipzig. Conceded by Ermin Bicakcic.
Foul by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).
Ermin Bicakcic (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Konrad Laimer following a set piece situation.
Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ádám Szalai (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Goal!
Goal! RB Leipzig 1, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 1. Willi Orban (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcel Halstenberg.
Offside, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Ádám Szalai tries a through ball, but Andrej Kramaric is caught offside.
Corner, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Conceded by Péter Gulácsi.
Attempt saved. Ádám Szalai (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Andrej Kramaric.
Offside, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Pavel Kaderábek tries a through ball, but Kerem Demirbay is caught offside.
Foul by Ádám Szalai (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Ibrahima Konaté (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Reiss Nelson replaces Joelinton.
Attempt blocked. Marcel Sabitzer (RB Leipzig) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Konrad Laimer.
Foul by Ádám Szalai (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Tyler Adams (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Andrej Kramaric (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Pavel Kaderábek with a cross.
Joelinton (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (RB Leipzig).
Attempt missed. Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jean-Kévin Augustin with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, RB Leipzig. Jean-Kévin Augustin replaces Matheus Cunha.
Stefan Posch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matheus Cunha (RB Leipzig).
Foul by Ádám Szalai (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim).
Kevin Kampl (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Offside, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Nico Schulz tries a through ball, but Andrej Kramaric is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Ádám Szalai replaces Ishak Belfodil.
Florian Grillitsch (TSG 1899 Hoffenheim) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).
Hand ball by Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig).
Offside, TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. Florian Grillitsch tries a through ball, but Ishak Belfodil is caught offside.