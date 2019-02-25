Turkish Super Lig
Besiktas3Fenerbahçe3

Besiktas 3-3 Fenerbahçe

Line-ups

Besiktas

  • 1Karius
  • 77Gönül
  • 24Vida
  • 15Isimat-Mirin
  • 3Correia Claro
  • 26Tokoz
  • 13Hutchinson
  • 17LensSubstituted forRicardo Quaresmaat 74'minutes
  • 23KagawaSubstituted forPektemekat 85'minutes
  • 19YalcinSubstituted forErkinat 64'minutes
  • 71YilmazBooked at 74mins

Substitutes

  • 6Medel
  • 7Ricardo Quaresma
  • 10Ozyakup
  • 11Pektemek
  • 12Roco
  • 20Uysal
  • 21Oktay
  • 88Erkin
  • 95Larin
  • 97Yuvakuran

Fenerbahçe

  • 1Demirel
  • 4IslaSubstituted forValbuenaat 45'minutes
  • 37Skrtel
  • 44CiftpinarBooked at 76mins
  • 3Ali KaldirimBooked at 90mins
  • 5Topal
  • 18Arslan
  • 17DirarBooked at 60mins
  • 21ZajcBooked at 35minsSubstituted forElmasat 84'minutes
  • 8MosesSubstituted forA Ayewat 45'minutes
  • 9Soldado

Substitutes

  • 6Köybasi
  • 7Potuk
  • 15Aziz
  • 19Ozbayrakli
  • 20A Ayew
  • 28Valbuena
  • 32Marques Siqueira
  • 33Neustädter
  • 35Tekin
  • 99Elmas
Referee:
Bülent Yildirim

Match Stats

Home TeamBesiktasAway TeamFenerbahçe
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home9
Away16
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home3
Away5
Fouls
Home22
Away19

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 25th February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Istanbul Basaksehir23156236112551
2Galatasaray23136446242245
3Besiktas23117545301540
4Trabzonspor2310674033736
5Yeni Malatyaspor239773428634
6Konyaspor2381052924534
7Antalyaspor239592432-832
8Sivasspor238783334-131
9Alanyaspor2394102526-131
10Kayserispor238782128-731
11Kasimpasa S.K.2392123944-529
12Caykur Rizespor2361073030028
13Ankaragücü2383122236-1427
14Fenerbahçe2351082632-625
15Göztepe S.K.2381142532-725
16Bursaspor2341271926-724
17BB Erzurumspor2349102431-721
18Akhisarspor2346132138-1718
