Besiktas 3-3 Fenerbahçe
-
Line-ups
Besiktas
- 1Karius
- 77Gönül
- 24Vida
- 15Isimat-Mirin
- 3Correia Claro
- 26Tokoz
- 13Hutchinson
- 17LensSubstituted forRicardo Quaresmaat 74'minutes
- 23KagawaSubstituted forPektemekat 85'minutes
- 19YalcinSubstituted forErkinat 64'minutes
- 71YilmazBooked at 74mins
Substitutes
- 6Medel
- 7Ricardo Quaresma
- 10Ozyakup
- 11Pektemek
- 12Roco
- 20Uysal
- 21Oktay
- 88Erkin
- 95Larin
- 97Yuvakuran
Fenerbahçe
- 1Demirel
- 4IslaSubstituted forValbuenaat 45'minutes
- 37Skrtel
- 44CiftpinarBooked at 76mins
- 3Ali KaldirimBooked at 90mins
- 5Topal
- 18Arslan
- 17DirarBooked at 60mins
- 21ZajcBooked at 35minsSubstituted forElmasat 84'minutes
- 8MosesSubstituted forA Ayewat 45'minutes
- 9Soldado
Substitutes
- 6Köybasi
- 7Potuk
- 15Aziz
- 19Ozbayrakli
- 20A Ayew
- 28Valbuena
- 32Marques Siqueira
- 33Neustädter
- 35Tekin
- 99Elmas
- Referee:
- Bülent Yildirim
Match Stats
Home TeamBesiktasAway TeamFenerbahçe
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home22
- Away19