SWPL Cup: Holders Hibernian beat Hearts in first round

Hibs edged out rivals Hearts in the Edinburgh Derby

Holders Hibernian won the Edinburgh Derby against Hearts Women in the first round of the SWPL Cup.

Kirsten Reilly's first half goal was enough for the Hibees to squeeze through 1-0 as they attempt to win the trophy for a fourth year running.

Elsewhere, there were big wins for Glasgow City, Rangers, Celtic, Motherwell and Spartans.

Forfar Farmington and Stirling University also edged through with 2-1 wins.