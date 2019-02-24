Premier Division: Derry City v Waterford (Mon)

Derry suffered their first defeat of the season against Shamrock Rovers on Friday night

League of Ireland: Derry City v Waterford Venue: The Brandywell, Derry Date: Monday, 25 February Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle and the BBC Sport website

Derry City boss Declan Devine says his team will not be overly disheartened by Friday's defeat by Shamrock Rovers.

The new-look Candystripes lost 2-0 in Dublin after their season had got off to a winning start at home to UCD a week earlier with a comfortable 3-0 victory.

They return to the Brandywell on Monday night where they host Waterford.

The Blues also have one win and a loss after their opening two fixtures.

Jamie McDonagh was sent-off late in the loss to Rovers meaning he will miss Monday's game.

The Northern Ireland Under-21 international is one of just a handful of players to have played for Derry last season, with the club seeing a huge turnover in personnel in the off-season.

"From the day the boys came to the club, they have given us everything," said Devine on Friday night.

"As I said last week when we won (against UCD) we will not get carried away with our wins and we will certainly not get too low with our defeats."

Waterford will arrive at the Brandywell after an impressive 2-0 away win over last season's runners-up Cork City.