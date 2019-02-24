Italian Serie A
Fiorentina3Inter Milan3

Fiorentina 3-3 Inter Milan: Jordan Veretout rescues point after VAR drama

Jordan Veretout
Jordan Veretout has scored five Serie A goals this season - all penalties

Jordan Veretout scored a 101st-minute penalty as Fiorentina drew with Inter Milan in late VAR controversy.

The referee, after a five-minute delay to watch the incident, stuck with his decision to penalise Danilo D'Ambrosio for a handball, with Veretout netting.

Inter had led 3-1 with Matias Vecino, Matteo Politano and Ivan Perisic scoring after Stefan de Vrij's early own goal.

Luis Muriel's free-kick gave Fiorentina hope before the late drama.

The late penalty was initially awarded in the closing stages of seven minutes added on, with Fiorentina protesting the ball hit D'Ambrosio's chest. Four minutes later after Rosario Abisso watched the incident again, the penalty was given and Veretout scored just after the 100-minute mark.

It was the latest goal in Serie A since Opta started recording that data in 2004-05.

Line-ups

Fiorentina

  • 1LafontBooked at 87mins
  • 2LauriniSubstituted forDaboat 79'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 5Ceccherini
  • 31Franchescoli de Souza
  • 3Biraghi
  • 24BenassiSubstituted forPjacaat 57'minutes
  • 17Veretout
  • 26Fernandes
  • 25Chiesa
  • 9SimeoneSubstituted forMurielat 58'minutes
  • 8Santos da Silva

Substitutes

  • 4Milenkovic
  • 6Norgaard
  • 10Pjaca
  • 14Dabo
  • 16Hancko
  • 23Terracciano
  • 27Graiciar
  • 29Muriel
  • 33Brancolini

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 6de Vrij
  • 37SkriniarBooked at 64mins
  • 29Chagas EstevaoSubstituted forAsamoahat 62'minutes
  • 8Vecino
  • 77BrozovicBooked at 89mins
  • 16PolitanoBooked at 71minsSubstituted forCandrevaat 77'minutes
  • 14NainggolanBooked at 57minsSubstituted forValeroat 89'minutes
  • 44Perisic
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 5Gagliardini
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 15João Mário
  • 18Asamoah
  • 20Valero
  • 21Cédric Soares
  • 23Miranda
  • 27Padelli
  • 87Candreva
Referee:
Rosario Abisso

Match Stats

Home TeamFiorentinaAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home9
Away6
Fouls
Home13
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Fiorentina 3, Inter Milan 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Fiorentina 3, Inter Milan 3.

Booking

Bryan Dabo (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ivan Perisic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Bryan Dabo (Fiorentina).

Goal!

Goal! Fiorentina 3, Inter Milan 3. Jordan Veretout (Fiorentina) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

VAR: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field stands.

Delay in match (Inter Milan). Video Review.

Penalty conceded by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Federico Ceccherini.

Foul by Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan).

Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Borja Valero replaces Radja Nainggolan.

Booking

Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).

Bryan Dabo (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Alban Lafont (Fiorentina) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Marko Pjaca.

Attempt missed. Luis Muriel (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Vitor Hugo (Fiorentina).

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Stefan de Vrij.

Foul by Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan).

Edimilson Fernandes (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan).

Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Fiorentina. Bryan Dabo replaces Vincent Laurini.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Milan Skriniar.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Antonio Candreva replaces Matteo Politano.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Kwadwo Asamoah.

Attempt saved. Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Matteo Politano with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Fiorentina 2, Inter Milan 3. Luis Muriel (Fiorentina) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

Foul by Matías Vecino (Inter Milan).

Gerson (Fiorentina) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Fiorentina. Conceded by Stefan de Vrij.

Attempt blocked. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Gerson (Fiorentina) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Vincent Laurini.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 24th February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus25223053153869
2Napoli25175346182856
3Inter Milan25145637201747
4AC Milan25129438221645
5Roma25128549331644
6Lazio2411583327638
7Torino2591153022838
8Atalanta25115951361538
9Fiorentina25812540291136
10Sampdoria2510694132936
11Sassuolo2571083540-531
12Genoa2578103241-929
13Parma2585122537-1229
14Cagliari2559112136-1524
15SPAL2558122237-1523
16Udinese2457121931-1222
17Empoli2556143048-1821
18Bologna2539131938-1918
19Frosinone2537151949-3016
20Chievo25110141948-2910
View full Italian Serie A table

