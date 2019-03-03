Scottish Cup - Quarter-final
Partick Thistle19:05Hearts
Venue: Energy Check Stadium at Firhill

Partick Thistle v Heart of Midlothian

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Watch on the BBC Scotland channel; listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Hearts and Partick Thistle last met in the Scottish Cup in 2006, when Hearts won 2-1.
  • Thistle have not beaten Hearts in the Scottish Cup since 1921.
  • The year 1921 was also when the Jags last won the tournament.
  • Only eight of the players that started when the sides last met in March 2018 are still with the same club.
  • Partick Thistle have not reached the Scottish Cup semi-finals since 2002, with Hearts' most recent last-four appearance coming in 2012.

