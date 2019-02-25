Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Leicester, Aberdeen, Shinnie, Kilmarnock, Motherwell

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Leicester City will launch a £6m move to land Brendan Rodgers as their new manager in the summer and they could ask Neil Lennon to take caretaker charge while they wait for the Celtic boss, who is the English Premier League club's top target after sacking Claude Puel. (Scottish Sun)

Former Everton and Manchester United manager David Moyes, the former Celtic and Dunfermline Athletic defender, has admitted interest in the vacant Leicester City post. (BeINSports, via Liverpool Echo)

Celtic would seek £5m in compensation before consenting to manager Brendan Rodgers'departure to Leicester City. (Daily Mail)

Leicester City are considering an approach for Celtic's Brendan Rodgers to replace the sacked Claude Puel as manager immediately but are prepared to wait until the summer. (The Times)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers walked away from a BBC interview after being grilled over the vacant Leicester City job before and after his side's 4-1 win over Motherwell on Sunday. (Daily Record)

Scotland midfielder Graeme Shinnie, who is out of contract in the summer and been offered a new deal by Aberdeen, has urged the club's fans to be patient as he makes the biggest decision of his career. (The National)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard issued another plea to his club's support to stop abuse aimed at Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke after a section of fans unfurled banners and repeated offensive chants during Sunday's 5-0 win over Hamilton Academical. (Daily Record)

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, who was captain against Motherwell, has revealed he asked Motherwell to give his side a "free goal" to make up for Gboly Ariyibi's controversial strike, which came after James Scott failed to give the ball back after a break for an injury, in his side 4-1 win and accused his opponents of lacking class. (The Herald)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson admits he was embarrassed by his side's controversial goal against Celtic after they scored after the ball had been kicked out of play following an injury to Ryan Christie. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers accused Motherwell of violating the "ethics" of the game after the Fir Park side scored from a throw-in intended for the Glasgow side that followed the ball being played out to allow Ryan Christie to receive treatment. (The Scotsman)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has hit out a section of Celtic fans who cheered Carl McHugh being stretchered off after the defender came off worse in an aerial collision with Odsonne Edouard. (Daily Record)

Maryan Shved, the 21-year-old who signed for Celtic in a £1.75m deal in January and was loaned back to Karpaty Lviv, scored a hat-trick for the Ukrainian side in their 4-0 league victory over Vorskla Poltava. (Scottish Sun)

RUGBY UNION GOSSIP

Scotland will find out this week if there is any hope of Finn Russell being back for the visit of Wales a week on Saturday as a Six Nations campaign that began with such hope has turned into a battle to salvage pride. (The Scotsman)