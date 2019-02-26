Paris St-Germain 3-0 Dijon: Di Maria double sees PSG advance
Paris-St Germain advanced into the semi-finals of the Coupe de France by beating Dijon at Parc de Princes.
The French champions, who were without Kylian Mbappe and injured pair Neymar and Edinson Cavani, went ahead through Angel di Maria's delightful chip.
The ex-Manchester United forward then doubled their lead midway through the first half before Thomas Meunier added a third late on.
PSG are aiming to win the Coupe de France for the fifth consecutive year.
Next up for Thomas Tuchel's side, who sit 17 points clear at the top of Ligue 1, is a trip to face Caen on Saturday.
Then they host Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie next Wednesday, 6 March.
Line-ups
PSG
- 1Buffon
- 4Kehrer
- 2Thiago Silva
- 3Kimpembe
- 8ParedesSubstituted forDagbaat 82'minutes
- 12Meunier
- 23DraxlerSubstituted forNkunkuat 81'minutes
- 6VerrattiBooked at 43mins
- 14Bernat
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forDiabyat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Mbappé
- 13Alves da Silva
- 16Areola
- 24Nkunku
- 27Diaby
- 31Dagba
Dijon
- 1Rúnarsson
- 26Chafik
- 25CoulibalyBooked at 74mins
- 24Lautoa
- 4Aguerd
- 5Haddadi
- 15Balmont
- 10SlitiSubstituted forKeitaat 77'minutes
- 20Amalfitano
- 11TavaresSubstituted forSaidat 78'minutes
- 22KwonSubstituted forSammaritanoat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Sammaritano
- 9Said
- 12Loiodice
- 14Marié
- 16Allain
- 18Yambéré
- 23Keita
- Referee:
- Frank Schneider
Match Stats
Home TeamPSGAway TeamDijon
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home12
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9