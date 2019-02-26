French Coupe de France
PSG3Dijon0

Paris St-Germain 3-0 Dijon: Di Maria double sees PSG advance

Angel di Maria
Angel di Maria has scored 13 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions

Paris-St Germain advanced into the semi-finals of the Coupe de France by beating Dijon at Parc de Princes.

The French champions, who were without Kylian Mbappe and injured pair Neymar and Edinson Cavani, went ahead through Angel di Maria's delightful chip.

The ex-Manchester United forward then doubled their lead midway through the first half before Thomas Meunier added a third late on.

PSG are aiming to win the Coupe de France for the fifth consecutive year.

Next up for Thomas Tuchel's side, who sit 17 points clear at the top of Ligue 1, is a trip to face Caen on Saturday.

Then they host Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's United in the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie next Wednesday, 6 March.

Line-ups

PSG

  • 1Buffon
  • 4Kehrer
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 8ParedesSubstituted forDagbaat 82'minutes
  • 12Meunier
  • 23DraxlerSubstituted forNkunkuat 81'minutes
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 43mins
  • 14Bernat
  • 17Choupo-Moting
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forDiabyat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Mbappé
  • 13Alves da Silva
  • 16Areola
  • 24Nkunku
  • 27Diaby
  • 31Dagba

Dijon

  • 1Rúnarsson
  • 26Chafik
  • 25CoulibalyBooked at 74mins
  • 24Lautoa
  • 4Aguerd
  • 5Haddadi
  • 15Balmont
  • 10SlitiSubstituted forKeitaat 77'minutes
  • 20Amalfitano
  • 11TavaresSubstituted forSaidat 78'minutes
  • 22KwonSubstituted forSammaritanoat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Sammaritano
  • 9Said
  • 12Loiodice
  • 14Marié
  • 16Allain
  • 18Yambéré
  • 23Keita
Referee:
Frank Schneider

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamDijon
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home24
Away15
Shots on Target
Home12
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away9

