Rangers thumping 'really inspired' Hamilton Accies manager Brian Rice

Brian Rice says he has been "really inspired" rather downhearted by his Hamilton Academical side's 5-0 hammering at home to Rangers.

It was Accies' 10th defeat in 13 games and they are still second bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

But head coach Rice said: "I was watching Rangers, their movement, their passes, what everybody was doing and 'wow, this is great, I love that'.

"I will use that. Now I need to try to get a little bit of that into my club."

After a draw, a win and a defeat in his first three games in charge, Rice watched his side concede four goals in the first half and one more in the second.

"I went home last night and sat and watched the game," he said.

"People use Barcelona and Manchester City. What I saw off Rangers yesterday, there are bits of that that I will use. Players need to see that."

Rice recognises that he does not have the same quality of players as Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard and "we are not going to be like Rangers".

"But we need to get to a bit of standard that they have set," he said. "I need to get my players to believe we can do a bit of that in a short period of time."

Accies face another difficult game on Wednesday, away to third-placed Aberdeen, but Rice will stick with an attack-minded strategy.

"If you sit on the edge of the box and park the bus as they say and lose a goal in the first five minutes, what do you do?" he asked. "You have set your team up to defend.

"We set the team up to try to attack and Rangers were too good for us. They were exceptional."