SheBelieves Cup: Japan beat Brazil before England face USA

Kumi Yokoyama battling with Formiga

Two goals in four minutes helped Japan to a 3-1 victory over Brazil in the SheBelieves Cup on Saturday.

Yuka Momiki, 22, scored the opener with a delightful lob in the 44th minute, before Debinha pulled one back for Brazil.

Rikako Kobayashi headed home in the 81st minute, before Yui Hasegawa added an impressive third late on.

England play the USA in their second game of the tournament, live on BBC Two at 21:55 GMT.

Brazil's over reliance on Marta, 33 and Formiga, 40, was exposed but they battled well against a Japan side two places above them in the Fifa rankings.

Japan, England's World Cup opponents in Group D, rise to the top of the table, with the Lionesses left to play.