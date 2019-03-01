USA women v England women

Media playback is not supported on this device SheBelieves Cup: Beth Mead scores stunner for England against Brazil

England women's SheBelieves Cup match against world champions USA is the "ultimate challenge" but the players are "excited" by the test, says Lionesses boss Phil Neville.

Saturday's match in Nashville is live on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website, with TV coverage starting at 21:45 GMT.

"It is the toughest test and the one we are looking forward to the most," Neville told BBC Sport.

England beat Brazil in their first match, while USA drew with Japan.

Neville's side came from behind to win 2-1 courtesy of substitute Beth Mead's spectacular winner, while USA - ranked number one in the world - were held 2-2.

Victory for England could clinch the first silverware under Neville, who has won eight of his 13 games in charge, as Brazil face Japan earlier on Saturday.

Forward Nikita Parris is doubtful for the game after rolling her ankle against Brazil, while striker Toni Duggan should be available after missing the previous game through jetlag.

Neville said: "It is the game they all want to play in and the game where team selection will be the toughest.

"We have got three tough games but ultimately the players want to play against and challenge themselves against the best. They are the team everyone wants to beat.

"We will see where we are and it is a barometer in terms of the work we have to do. Hopefully it will show how far we have come.

"They are the world champions and a team used to success, when you are at the top of the mountain you are there to be shot at. We are the ones that are trying to catch them.

"It is a game I am excited about, it is where myself and the players want to be. This set of players now are excited by the biggest challenges. Saturday is the ultimate challenge.

"We want to win, winning breeds confidence and belief. From a players' point of view, it emphasises the philosophy and style we are trying to instil. Rather than be scared of the challenge, we have said to get on the front foot and attack it.

"The challenge is exciting and I told the players, 'if you don't like the challenge, if you don't like the fact that we are playing in front of the biggest crowds, please get on the next flight home'."