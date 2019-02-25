Blackpool: Owner Owen Oyston removed from board by receiver

Owen Oyston has been associated with Blackpool since first buying shares in the Lancashire club in 1987

Blackpool owner Owen Oyston and his daughter Natalie Christopher have been removed from the board of the troubled League One club.

Receiver Paul Cooper has appointed former Manchester United chief operating officer Michael Bolingbroke as boardroom consultant.

Ben Hatton has been appointed executive director/managing director and Ian Currie a non-executive director.

Blackpool were put into receivership by the High Court on 13 February.

That forced 85-year-old Oyston to pay ex-director Valeri Belokon the £25m he was owed.

Oyston was ordered to buy Belokon out for £31.27m in November 2017.

"I am delighted to announce these appointments," said Cooper. "I believe they demonstrate the high calibre of individual, who is prepared to work with all the stakeholders of this great club to ensure it can perform at the highest level in the most professional, transparent and optimal way."

The new appointments all comply with the English Football League's owners and directors test.

Former Inter Milan chief executive Bolingbroke worked at Old Trafford for seven years from 2007.

Hatton also worked at Manchester United from 1997 to 2007 as director of commercial enterprises, during which time the club's turnover increased from £67m to £301m.

Fleetwood-born former Blackpool season-ticket holder Currie, who is a director of an independent investment management and corporate advisory business, was non-executive director at Bolton Wanderers for six years.

Cooper has also appointed another Blackpool supporter, Tim Fielding, to represent fans on the board, in "an observational role, with no voting rights".

As well as being removed from the board of Blackpool Football Club Limited, Oyston and fellow director Clive Brooks were removed from the board of Blackpool Football Club (Properties) Limited.

The moves end Oyston's official involvement with the Lancashire club for the first time since he bought shares in 1987.

He became the club's owner in May 1988.