Celtic: Brendan Rodgers Leicester rumours won't distract players - Scott Bain

Scott Bain says the Celtic players are "focused as normal" despite speculation over Brendan Rodgers

Celtic's players "will not be distracted" by manager Brendan Rodgers being linked with the vacant Leicester City job, says goalkeeper Scott Bain.

Rodgers has been tipped as a potential successor for Claude Puel, who was sacked by the Premier League club on Sunday.

The Celtic boss said his concentration was on the Scottish club when asked before Sunday's win over Motherwell.

"[The speculation] isn't really unsettling," said Bain, 27.

"We've got a group of players here that have shown how focused we are over the last few years and what we are capable of, so I think we're all just coming in and we're all just as focused as normal, and go on to do the best for the club as always.

"It's not really going to distract us from our job."

'We'd love him to stay'

During his two and a half years at Celtic, Rodgers has led the Glasgow side to a clean sweep of seven domestic trophies from seven.

They have also qualified twice for the Champions League group stage.

"He's got a contract here," added the Celtic keeper. "There's nothing much that we can do, we'd love him to stay.

"I think it's important to all the squad. He fills us with confidence and he fills with the belief of how good we can be.

"The style of football we play is so attractive and enjoyable to play in. He's very important for the club.

"The Premier League is always an attraction to players and managers alike, but obviously it's nothing to do with us as players. We just come in and work away and hopefully he'll be here."