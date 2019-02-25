Lee Bowyer: Charlton Athletic manager charged with abusing referee
Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has been charged by the Football Association with two counts of verbally abusing a referee.
Bowyer, 42, was sent to the stands during Saturday's League One game at AFC Wimbledon, which they won 2-1.
He is alleged to have "used abusive and/or insulting language towards the match referee in both the 46th minute of the game and after his dismissal".
He has until 18:00 GMT on Thursday 28 February to respond to the charges.