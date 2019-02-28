Tottenham v Arsenal: Pick your combined XI for the north London derby
Tottenham host Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday in a game that has implications for both the title race and Champions League qualification.
Before the 12:30 GMT kick-off on Saturday, we want you to pick a combined XI.
Will you opt for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang alongside Harry Kane? Or will you go for a solo striker and plenty of creativity off the front man?
Have a go and use #bbcfootball on Twitter to share your results with your friends and the world.
Ince favours Tottenham
Former England midfielder Paul Ince has gone for an eight-three split in favour of Tottenham for his combined XI.
The only Arsenal players in his side are defender Laurent Koscielny, midfielder Matteo Guendouzi and Aubameyang, the latter part of a potent attacking quartet alongside Spurs' Son Heung-min, Christian Eriksen and Kane.
Here's what you selected when they played last time...
Ahead of the last north London derby on 2 December, we asked you for your combined XI. You went heavy on Spurs players then, which was perhaps not justified by the result - a 4-2 win for the Gunners.
