Brendan Rodgers: Celtic a bigger job than Leicester, says David Weir

David Weir says it could take "a really, really top job" to prise manager Brendan Rodgers from Celtic.

Rodgers is being linked with the Leicester City vacancy following Claude Puel's departure on Sunday.

Former Rangers captain Weir managed Sheffield United in 2013 and has been an assistant at Rangers, Brentford and Nottingham Forest.

"I think the Celtic job's a bigger job than the Leicester job at this present time," said Weir.

"But I think Leicester's an attractive job because it's in the Premier League. The Premier League's obviously a fantastic league and where, I think, most players and managers want to be. I don't think there's any doubt about that.

"But for Brendan Rodgers to be at Celtic, which is an unbelievable football club playing in Europe year in, year out, winning trophies, there's a massive attraction associated with that as well."

Former Liverpool and Swansea City boss Rodgers has won seven trophies out of seven so far since joining Celtic in 2016 and could complete a third successive domestic treble this season.

He has also taken Celtic into the Champions League group stage twice and into the knockout rounds of the Europa League twice.

"To move from Rangers and Celtic, I think it's got to be a really, really top job to make you move," added Weir.

'I'll be amazed if does go this season' - analysis

Former Scotland midfielder Michael Stewart on Sportsound

With all due respect to Leicester, Celtic are a much bigger club but the finances that are on offer mean that Leicester can operate at a different level and they're in the English Premier League, which is an attractive proposition as well.

Is Brendan Rodgers going to be interested? I would imagine he would probably be quite keen to listen and hear what they've got to say. I would imagine that he would be reluctant to leave Celtic in the middle of a season, especially when they're on course to do a treble treble.

Former Dundee manager Neil McCann on Sportsound

I honestly don't think he will go. I'll be amazed if does go this season. I think he'll believe that he's got business to take care of. I just don't see him going just now. I just don't think he's the type of guy who'd walk out mid-season.

I don't think there's a need for him to jump. There's other clubs as well that may come up in the summer. Brendan Rodgers is a very attractive option to English Premier League boards and clubs because of what he did at Liverpool.