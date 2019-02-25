Mauricio Pochettino: Spurs manager charged with improper conduct by FA

Media playback is not supported on this device Pochettino 'crossed line' with Dean confrontation

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association for his behaviour at the end of the 2-1 defeat at Burnley.

The Argentine angrily confronted referee Mike Dean and also argued with the fourth official during the match.

The Spurs boss did admit he "crossed the line" and might apologise to Dean.

Pochettino indicated at the time that he would not contest any disciplinary action brought against him.

He said: "I will accept everything that can happen from the Football Association but I hope they won't go any further."

A statement from the FA read: "Mauricio Pochettino has been charged with two breaches of FA Rule E3 following the game against Burnley on Saturday [23 February 2019].

"It is alleged the Tottenham Hotspur manager's language and/or behaviour at the end of the fixture - both on the pitch and in or around the tunnel area - amounted to improper conduct.

"He has until 18:00 on 28 February 2019 to respond to the charge."

The charge follows earlier news that Dean has been moved from his fourth official duties for Spurs' game at Chelsea on Wednesday.