Kepa Arrizabalaga: Chelsea's situation is 'embarrassing', says ex-England striker Ian Wright

Maurizio Sarri responded furiously to Kepa Arrizabalaga remaining on the pitch at Wembley

Chelsea are in "disarray" and their current situation is "embarrassing", says ex-England striker Ian Wright.

Goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga appeared to defy manager Maurizio Sarri's attempt to substitute him in Sunday's Carabao Cup final, while Chelsea have been banned from signing players in the next two transfer windows.

"There's a certain sadness with what's happening," Wright told Radio 5 live.

"Something has to happen. It can't keep on carrying on."

Wright added: "It's getting embarrassing on a daily basis."

Sunday's defeat against Manchester City effectively ended Chelsea's hopes of a domestic trophy this season. The Blues are 16 points off Premier League leaders Liverpool in sixth place, but are through to the last 16 of the Europa League.

Kepa refused to be substituted for Willy Caballero during extra-time at Wembley with both Sarri, who was visibly angry at the time of the incident, and the Spanish keeper later saying there had been a "misunderstanding".

Wright said he had not witnessed such an act of "insubordination" before but recalled a similar incident when he played for Celtic during their famous Scottish Cup loss to Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2000.

"The closest I've seen to that was in the dressing room when [former striker] Mark Viduka refused to play in the second half against Caley," he added.

"I was in the dressing room cowering because I knew if he refused to go on I would be put on by [then manager] John Barnes. It didn't turn out very well."

Chelsea have only managed six wins in their past 12 games, which have included a 6-0 league defeat by City and a 4-0 thumping at Bournemouth.

Wright added: "I've not seen Chelsea [since Roman Abramovich became owner in 2003] in as much disarray as they are in now.

"You've got a man [Sarri] but it's not quite happening for him. It doesn't look like it's getting better any time soon.

"Do they stick with him? It seems like the easiest thing to do is to move him on."

Media playback is not supported on this device Kepa situation was big misunderstanding - Sarri

'The lunatics are running the asylum'

Former Blues striker Chris Sutton said he could not see the club winning any major titles in the near future.

"It was mutiny," he told BBC Radio 5 live, referring to the incident involving Kepa.

"It was anarchy, Chelsea were lawless. The lunatics are running the asylum. The manager looks so weak. Something has got to give.

"In those seconds and minutes, that told us everything we need to know that this group of Chelsea players won't be able to challenge for a Premier League and Champions League in the near future.

"They aren't a team."