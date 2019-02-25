Early strike sees Forest beat Derby
Nottingham Forest moved to within three points of the Championship play-off spots and a point of Derby County as Yohan Benalouane's second-minute goal settled the East Midlands derby.
Benalouane reacted smartly from close range after the Rams failed to deal with a Joe Lolley free-kick.
Martyn Waghorn wasted a glorious opportunity to level when one-on-one as Derby controlled possession.
Victory took Forest to eighth - just a place behind Derby.