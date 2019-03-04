Derby County v Wigan Athletic (Tue)

Former England left-back Ashley Cole joined Derby County in January after a spell with LA Galaxy

Derby County will have striker David Nugent available for selection, while loanee winger Harry Wilson is also fit after a spell out with illness.

Defender Richard Keogh is in line to make his 600th career appearance, with 332 of his 599 games coming for the Rams.

Wigan name forward Nick Powell in the squad after he missed Saturday's draw with Middlesbrough through illness.

Otherwise, Latics boss Paul Cook has no new injury concerns.

