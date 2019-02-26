Institute player suspended after admitting breach of betting rules

An Institute player has been suspended by the club after admitting asking for a bet to be placed on his team to lose to Ballymena United on 9 February.

Under the Irish FA's betting rules players are not allowed to place a bet on any game involving their club.

"I know it was stupid. I have learned a hard lesson," said a statement from the player issued by Institute on Tuesday.

"I will accept whatever punishment comes my way and then do my utmost to restore the club's faith in me."

A screenshot of the player asking for the bet to be placed was circulated on social media last weekend.

Ballymena won the game at the Brandywell 2-1.

"The IFA have been informed [of the player's admittance] by the club," said club chairman Bill Anderson.

"We have suspended the player and will be working closely with both NIFL and the IFA in the coming days to facilitate their investigation of the matter."

Institute have enjoyed a largely positive return to the top flight this season and sit seventh in the table, although manager Paddy McLaughlin and captain Michael McCrudden both left the club earlier this month.