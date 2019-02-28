Natalie Christopher: Owen Oyston's daughter at EFL meeting despite removal from Blackpool board

Owen Oyston bought Blackpool in 1988

Former Blackpool chairperson Natalie Christopher attended an English Football League meeting on Thursday, despite her removal from the club's board, reports the Press Association.

The daughter of the Seasiders' owner, Owen Oyston, was meant to be barred from the quarterly meeting in Derby.

The pair were removed from the League One side's board on Monday.

The EFL would not comment on what role Christopher played, saying only that it is up to clubs to decide who they send.

Blackpool's receiver Paul Cooper sent the club's secretary Steve Edwards to Derby to represent Blackpool, who are understood to be annoyed by her attendance.

On Monday, Cooper, of David Rubin & Partners, appointed former Manchester United chief operating officer Michael Bolingbroke as the club's boardroom consultant.

Blackpool were put into receivership by the High Court on 13 February, over a debt of £25m owed to ex-director Valeri Belokon.

The Seasiders are still under threat of a 12-point deduction for going into receivership, but EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey has already stated that the punishment is not necessarily mandatory.

A decision is likely to be made at the next EFL board meeting on 6 March.