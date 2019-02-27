Name the Aston Villa XI that was the last English starting line-up in the Premier League

It is 20 years since a Premier League team played a match with an English starting XI.

Aston Villa were the last team to do so in a 4-1 defeat by Coventry on 27 February 1999.

Can you name all 11 players?

You have four minutes in our quiz below and we've given you some clues to help.

Can you name the last all-English XI to play in the Premier League? How to play Score: 0 / 11 04:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 11 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 Give up!

Middlesbrough named a starting XI that contained 11 players who were of English nationality at the time of the game in May 2006 at Fulham, but James Morrison has since played for Scotland, meaning this match was ruled out.