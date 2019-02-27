Scottish Gossip: Tierney, Celtic, Rodgers, Leicester, Rangers, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic and Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney has emerged as a transfer target for Leicester City after their new manager Brendan Rodgers left Celtic on Tuesday. (Sun)

Celtic will receive £6m in compensation following Rodgers' departure to Leicester. (Times - subscription required)

And Rodgers has agreed a £5.5m-a-year deal until 2022 at Leicester. (Daily Mail)

Can you name the last Celtic XI Lennon picked? Test your knowledge

Gordon Strachan, who has ruled out a return to Celtic Park, believes Rodgers could have moved to a bigger club than Leicester. (Herald - subscription required)

Hearts manager Craig Levein says Rodgers "will be missed" in Scotland. (Scotsman)

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke has ruled himself out of the running to be Celtic's next permanent boss. (Sun)

"I don't wish I was in the Premier League, I am very happy here," says Rangers manager Steven Gerrard. (Daily Record)

Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor is struggling to be fit for the next Scottish Premiership meeting with Rangers on 31 March. (Sun)

Hibernian winger Daryl Horgan believes he is still fighting for his place in the team despite head coach Paul Heckingbottom's recent praise. (Daily Record)

Hat-trick hero Billy Mckay's arm break marred Scottish Championships leaders Ross County's 3-2 win over Ayr United. (Scotsman)