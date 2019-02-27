Euro 2020: David Brooks and James Chester doubts for Wales v Slovakia

David Brooks joined Bournemouth from Sheffield United for £11.5m in the summer of 2018

David Brooks and James Chester are doubts for Wales' first Euro 2020 qualifier against Slovakia on 24 March.

Bournemouth winger Brooks has an ankle injury, while Aston Villa defender Chester is struggling with a knee problem.

Brooks has not played since he was substituted during Bournemouth's 4-0 win against Chelsea in January.

Cherries manager Eddie Howe says the 21-year-old is "still some way away" from playing again.

Since joining from Sheffield United last summer, Brooks has scored 6 goals in 22 Premier League games for Bournemouth.

Chester has been sidelined since Villa's 2-1 win against Ipswich in the Championship last month, and there is no timescale for his return.

The 30-year-old has been receiving regular injections to reduce swelling on his knee.