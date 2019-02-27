Kolo Toure joins Brendan Rodgers' staff at Leicester City

Kolo Toure forms part of Brendan Rodger's new backroom team at Leicester City

Kolo Toure is back in the English Premier League after being confirmed as first team coach at Leicester City.

The Ivorian moves from Celtic alongside new Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers.

The pair have formed a successful coaching partnership since joining forces in September 2017, winning the Scottish domestic treble last season.

Toure, who won over 100 caps for Ivory Coast, has two Premier League titles to his name as a player for Arsenal and Manchester City.

He also won the African Cup of Nations in 2015, scoring a penalty in the Elephants' shootout win over Ghana.

Last year, he worked as part of the national team's coaching staff at the World Cup in Russia.