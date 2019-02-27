Kim Little: Scotland midfielder not worried about injuries

Kim Little has not played for Scotland since helping them clinch qualification

Algarve Cup: Scotland v Canada Venue: Estadio Municipal de Lagos, Portugal Date: Friday, 1 March Kick-off: 13:15 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC Sport Scotland website & app

Midfielder Kim Little says she cannot afford to worry about a potential injury causing her to miss Scotland's debut World Cup finals appearance.

The Arsenal player ruptured an anterior cruciate ligament two months before the national team's first major finals - the 2017 European Championship.

The 28-year-old has just rejoined the Scotland squad for the Algarve Cup after breaking a leg in October.

"That's not something you can control," Little told BBC Scotland.

"Injury is part of what we do in the job we do. I've experienced that and you've just got to prepare yourself as best as possible, work hard knowing and thinking you're going to go to the World Cup."

Scotland are making their first appearance in the Portugal tournament since 2002, with seven of the 12 competing nations having qualified for France 2019.

Shelley Kerr's side open against Canada, ranked fifth in the world, before playing Iceland, who sit two spots behind the Scots in 22nd. They will then play one more game to determine their final placing.

"We want to play teams that will challenge us in different ways and I think we'll get that," Little said.

"We want to look at ourselves, how we prepare, how we put ourselves up against them and how we beat them, which will help us with experience heading into the April camp and then the World Cup."

Little returns having scored twice in Arsenal's most recent game, as does captain Rachel Corsie, who missed out on January's camp in La Manga due to club commitments. Goalkeeper Lee Alexander also returns following ankle surgery.

Goalkeepers: Lee Alexander (Glasgow City); Jenna Fife (Hibernian), Shannon Lynn (Vittsjo GIK).

Defenders: Chloe Arthur (Birmingham City), Jen Beattie (Manchester City), Frankie Brown (Bristol City), Rachel Corsie (Utah Royals), Joelle Murray (Hibernian), Kirsty Smith (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Lizzie Arnot (Manchester United), Leanne Crichton (Glasgow City), Hayley Lauder (Glasgow City), Jo Love (Glasgow City), Christie Murray (Liverpool), Caroline Weir (Manchester City).

Forwards: Fiona Brown (Rosengard), Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Claire Emslie (Manchester City), Abbi Harrison (Bristol Ciy), Zoe Ness (Durham)*, Jane Ross (West Ham United).