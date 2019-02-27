FC Ufa: Russian Premier League club offer fans a refund if they lose

Ufa made their European debut this season, but lost to Rangers in Europa League qualifying

How's this for confidence?

Russian Premier League side FC Ufa are so confident they will win their home game against Dynamo Moscow on Sunday, they have offered to refund fans' tickets if they lose.

And "as a bonus" the club will offer free tickets to their next home game.

"This suggests that the guys are confident in their abilities," Ufa general director Shamil Gazizov said.

Ufa are third from bottom in the league in 14th, two places below Dynamo.