Mark Ogren: Dundee United owner says fans should be allowed to drink before games

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren wants the club's fans to be able to have a beer at games

Scottish Championship: Morton v Falkirk Venue: Cappielow Date: 1 March Time: 19:05 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Scotland and on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app

Scottish football should lift the alcohol ban at games, says Dundee United's new American owner Mark Ogren.

Disorder at the 1980 Scottish Cup final between Rangers and Celtic led to the introduction of the ban.

But the Scottish FA, Scottish Government and Police Scotland are considering a pilot using Euro 2020 games at Hampden.

"It would be nice if the fans could have a beer. In the States, that's part of the entertainment," Ogren said.

"They socialise, you go out with your friends, and it would be nice for people to have a pint or two because that would enhance the entertainment value."

In the United States, fans often "tailgate" before a game, where fans bring their own alcohol and drink in the car park.

As it stands, Glasgow would be the only one of 12 Euro 2020 host cities where fans can not buy alcohol in the stadium.

You can watch the full interview on BBC Scotland on Friday, during the half-time interval of the Championship meeting of Morton and Falkirk