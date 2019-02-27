Ivory Coast's Cheick Doukoure a doubt for Nations Cup

Cheick Doukoure in action for Levante against Real Madrid in La Liga on Sunday

Ivory Coast and Levante midfielder Cheick Doukoure's participation in June's Africa Cup of Nations is in doubt after injury ruled him out of the rest of the Spanish season.

Doukoure damaged the cruciate ligament in his left knee when challenging Real Madrid's Casemiro on Sunday.

The La Liga club says he will be out for three months.

"Doukoure flew to try to clear the ball and landed with his left leg completely unbalanced," said Levante.

"Thanks for all the support. Don't worry I'll never give up," Doukoure added on Twitter.

"See you next season. There [is] always worse than you. That's what my mom taught me. Love you all."

The 26-year-old, who was born in Ivory Coast, played for France at youth level before switching allegiance to his home country.

He made his debut in a 1-0 friendly win against Nigeria in January 2015.

Doukoure has since made nearly 20 appearances for the Elephants, including four to help them qualify for this year's Nations Cup in Egypt.