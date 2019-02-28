League of Ireland: Cork City v Derry City (fri)

Gerardo Bruna (left) has yet to start for Derry since his joining the club

League of Ireland: Cork City v Derry City Venue: Turners Cross Date: Friday, 1 March Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Foyle & BBC Sport website

Derry City could hand a debut to Gianni Seraf in their Premier Division trip to face Cork City on Friday night.

The French midfielder, who joined Derry from Greek club Panionios, scored a goal for the reserves in a 1-1 daw with Finn Harps on Tuesday.

Fellow off-season signing Gerardo Bruna could also make his full debut for the Candystripes as manager Declan Devine contends with a four-day turn around

Derry are in third place with two wins a loss from their first three games.

Devine's side suffered a two-goal defeat by Shamrock Rovers in their first away game of the season but bounced back with an entertaining 3-2 victory over Waterford at the Brandywell on Monday.

Waterford shocked Cork 2-0 at Turners Cross last week but Devine insists he will not read too much into the Leesider's surprise defeat.

"Waterford's result in Cork is in the past and our result against Waterford is in the past and it's very much about what happens on Friday night," said Devine.

"If we can play to our high limits then we'll be in with a chance but we've got to make sure that we get down there and play as well as we possibly can."

Derry have just one league win at Turners Cross in their last 27 visits to the Cork venue, which came during Devine's first spell in charge of the club in 2013.

"It is a long time and it's something that you want to put right but we also go down there knowing that Cork are a good side with a very good manager, a difficult venue to go and play in and the crowd can smother you at times," Devine added.

"The way that Cork play makes it difficult but it's a new challenge for us and one that we go down for off the back of a positive result on Monday night but the way that the league is this year, you're going to face challenges every week and this is just the next one for us."

Derry are three points behind early leaders Bohemians in the Premier Division table with pre-season contenders Shamrock Rovers, Dundalk and Cork all trailing them after the opening three rounds.

Cork have endured a stuttering start to the new campaign with just one win from their opening three games but John Caulfield's side is still built around the double-winning team of two seasons ago.

"If you don't play well against Cork, you're going to get a difficult game. We've got to be at our very best and hope that Cork aren't firing on all cylinders," continued Devine.

"We respect where they are as a football club, they've been one of the two leading clubs in the league over a long period of time, it was only 12 months ago when they won a league and cup double.

"They've got players who've won league titles and FAI Cups and who have been at the top end of the league for a long time so we know it's going to be difficult.

"At the same time, we're going to be looking after ourselves and making sure we can do everything in our capabilities to get something from the game and hopefully that will be enough."