Rangers leave Steven Gerrard 'frustrated' with drop in standards in 4-0 win over Dundee

Steven Gerrard took Glen Kamara and Ryan Jack aside for a few words at the final whistle

Manager Steven Gerrard was "frustrated" by a "drop in standards" despite Rangers taking their tally to 14 goals in three games by beating Dundee 4-0.

Glen Kamara, James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos scored in the first 23 minutes of the win, and Jermain Defoe completed the scoring late on.

It keeps Rangers eight points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic.

"We want to keep trying to score and being hungry and being relentless," manager Gerrard told Rangers TV.

"It's another clean sheet, it's another strong win, but there were two sides to us tonight and I'm going away slightly disappointed believe it or not.

"I didn't really recognise us in the second half. We gave them some chances we shouldn't have. Against better teams, you'll get punished for that."

Rangers have now gone five games without conceding, and have moved eight points clear of third-placed Aberdeen.

The manager replaced Scott Arfield with Steven Davis, and also took off Daniel Candeias and Ryan Kent, as he looked "to protect certain people" before Sunday's Scottish Cup quarter-final at Aberdeen.

However, Gerrard thought his players had short-changed the fans despite him asking them at half-time "for the same standards, the same energy and the same quality".

"It's difficult to criticise the players because they did the job I asked them to do in the first 30 minutes," said the manager, who exempted Kamara and Ryan Jack from his criticism.

"But I said to them at the end 'don't put me or the supporters through that again because you've got a responsibility to keep entertaining right until the final whistle'.

"I thought Glen and Ryan's standards didn't drop, they were probably the only two. The advice is that when they smell that in future, go for a few people and rattle some cages because it's not acceptable.

"I was disappointed and then Jermain Defoe made me feel a little bit better at the very end because that's a hell of a finish."