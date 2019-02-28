Bolton Wanderers fail to pay players on time as financial problems continue

Bolton Wanderers are 23rd in the Championship, four points adrift of safety

Bolton have failed to pay their playing or coaching staff their February wages, reports BBC Radio Manchester.

It is the latest financial problem for the club, who are due in the High Court on 20 March to face a winding-up petition by Revenue and Customs.

Last July players refused to participate in a pre-season friendly due to unpaid wages and bonuses.

Former owner Eddie Davies also loaned Bolton £5m before he died in September to help them avoid administration.

On Sunday, Bolton said an "agreement in principle" had been reached for owner Ken Anderson to sell the Championship club.

BBC Sport has learned the consortium is led by businessman Parminder Basran, alongside businesswoman Sharon Brittan and entrepreneur Jeff Thomas.

Another tumultuous week has also seen the club and manager Phil Parkinson charged over an on-pitch fracas at Leeds United during their 2-1 loss at Elland Road on Saturday.