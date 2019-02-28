Leeds United to investigate as fan filmed allegedly using racist language and gestures

Leeds missed the chance to go top of the Championship on Tuesday, losing 1-0 at QPR

Leeds United will investigate after a fan was filmed allegedly using racist language and gestures towards QPR supporters on Tuesday.

Sources at the Championship club have told BBC Sport that they will identify and ban the person concerned.

Leeds would have gone top of the Championship with a victory at Loftus Road, but lost the match 1-0.

They are third in the table, two points behind leaders Norwich City with 12 games of the season remaining.

Leeds are expected to make a formal statement on Thursday.